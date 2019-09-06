John McAfee Threatened With $100m Lawsuit from Zombie Coin

/ 39 mins ago

John McAfee is a very interesting person indeed. In fact, sooner or later there’s going to have to be a film about his life and when you see it you’re not going to be certain what is true and what isn’t. What do we mean by this? Well, to give you just a taste of some of the adventures this man has been on, you can check out the link here!

When not running for President in 2020, however, John McAfee is perhaps best known these days as a strong advocate of cryptocurrency. In fact, he pretty much openly states that if you’re willing to do business with him, he’ll happily give your ‘coin’ a look.

Following the recent publication draft of his ‘white paper’ on the Chinese based Zombie Coin, however, the creators are threatening to sue him for $100m over what they perceive to be disparaging remarks and a breach of contract.

John McAfee Threatened with $100m Lawsuit over Zombie Coin White Paper

Following a lot of pressure to declare his opinion on the cryptocurrency, John McAfee posted a draft white paper that was more than a little tongue in cheek.

He has since been on his Twitter account to confirm that the draft version was a joke, but the people at Zombie Coin are clearly not happy. Albeit, in very broken English. It looks like Google translate at its finest!

John McAfee has responded to the criticism on Twitter with the following post below. Despite this, however, Zombie Coin is clearly still not happy over what they perceive to be a paid endorsement to John McAfee who has instead, in their view, defamed their cryptocurrency.

What Do We Think?

So, at this point you’re probably wanting to check out this ‘white paper’. Fortunately, after a little digging, I was able to find a copy of it which you can check out via the link here! – In a nutshell, however, this was clearly a joke simply made to shut up his critics. He has since confirmed that the draft was ‘an exaggerated, tongue in cheek rendering of what will appear in the final paper’.

Personally, I thought his white paper was hilarious. If I was Zombie Coin, however, who have alledgedly paid him a significant sum of money for his analysis/endorsement, then I might be a little annoyed too.

Then again, this joke has probably garnered this cryptocurrency with more attention than it would ever have had otherwise. So… mission accomplished I guess?…

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

