John Romero Delays ‘SIGIL’ MegaWad Launch Until April

Longer Wait for Long-Awaited Doom Mod

John Romero announced the launch of his monster SIGIL MegaWad two months ago for the original Doom game. This is essentially as close as classic PC gaming fans are going to get to a new official expansion. So understandably, many are excited for its arrival.

However, Romero has now posted an update on his blog informing fans for the delay. The project itself is a labour of love for Romero, which he worked on for many years. So the delay is not stemming from the game development front. Instead, the delay has to do with the physical copies of the game.

What is the Cause of the Delay?

Romero is releasing two limited edition fan boxes created by Limited Run Games. A Standard Edition for $39.99 and a Beast Box Edition for $166. These will still be available for those who purchased it, but the release date is now pushed back until April. Romero cites some “snags” in production as the issue for the delay but will start shipping in two months time.

What Do You Get From These Fan Boxes?

The fan boxes offer bonuses that are not available in the free version. For example, they feature music by metal guitar legend Buckethead. It even has a custom song written expressly for SIGIL, with cover art by notable metal album cover artist Christopher Lovell.

Beast Box Edition Contents (limited to TWO per customer)



A beautiful demonic over-sized box, inspired by the id Anthology™ box, individually numbered and signed personally by John Romero and featuring the artwork of Christopher Lovell.

A 16GB 3-1/2-inch floppy disk-themed USB that includes the free megawad data and extras.

A 2-disc booklet styled case that includes the free megawad data and full soundtrack by Buckethead and behind-the-scenes information on the original game and the megawad’s development.

A beautiful 8″ x 10″ art print signed by the illustrator, Christopher Lovell.

A SIGIL-themed coin.

A pewter statue of John Romero’s head on a spike.

An XL-sized SIGIL T-shirt.

2 stickers: 1 SIGIL and 1 Romero Games.

Standard Edition Contents