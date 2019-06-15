Jon Snow Makes Video Apology For GoT Season 8 (Not Really)

Jon Snow Makes (DeepFake) Apology

With the conclusion of both season 8 and Game of Thrones as a whole, it seems that fans of the TV show are somewhat conflicted over how it all panned out. The general consensus, so far as I can make out, is that most think that the final season was ‘ok’ (at best), but at the very least probably needed another 2 episodes just to flesh things out a little more.

If you were, however, looking for an apology over how it all ended, then you’re in luck. Jon Snow has released a video in which he passionately laments all the ways in which the final season went off the tracks.

DeepFake

Ok, so neither Jon Snow nor his actor (Kit Harrington) actually apologised about the show. This is, instead, the latest ‘deepfake’ video that is currently making the rounds on the internet.

For those of you unfamiliar with the term, ‘deepfake’ videos use AI to (essentially (and generally)) make a person say something they usually wouldn’t. For example, there was another recent example where Mark Zuckerberg ‘admitted’ to selling our Facebook data to companies.

What Do We Think?

While the video might be amusing (and yes, it is!) it does leave us feeling more than a little uncomfortable. While there are better examples of more polished ‘deepfake’ videos out there, this one still looks pretty good. As such, it will clearly make determining legitimate and fake videos a bit trickier in the future.

In this case, however, I think it’s largely just a bit of fun to give those most disgruntled with how Game of Thrones ended a means of at least venting a little.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!