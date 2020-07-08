Jonsbo Reveals the Angeleyes TW2 Pro Color Series AIO CPU Coolers

If you’re currently in the market for a new CPU cooler, while performance is certainly the key factor, it’s not unusual to see many manufacturers also look to pump a lot of effort into its aesthetic presentation. There are, after all, a lot of colors in the RGB rainbow.

In announcing the new Angeleyes TW2 Pro Color Series AIO CPU coolers, it certainly seems that Jonsbo is looking to provide a solid solution to both of these factors with it coming with bright and vivid RGB colors and also being available in both 240mm and 360mm options!

Jonsbo Angeleyes TW2 Pro Color Series AIO CPU Coolers

While the design, on the whole, is very similar to their prior TW2 AIO cooler releases, there is certainly a pretty hefty upgrade in terms of the fans. With them offering more expansive RGB features, this cooler would undoubtedly be a fantastic addition to your lighting effects while still offering excellent levels of CPU cooling performance!

Price & Availability

At the time of writing, Jonsbo has not confirmed how much the Angeleyes TW2 Pro Color Series will cost nor specifically when they will be released. If you do, however, want to learn more about them, you can check out their official product website via the link here! – As above though, please note that this new upgraded design is available in both 240mm and 360mm designs so you do have options if your chassis is a little unforgiving in terms of space!

