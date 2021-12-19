Jonsbo QT01 Quiet Mid-Tower Case Review
Peter Donnell / 22 hours ago
It’s an interesting day in the office for me today, as I get to take a look at my very first Jonsbo PC case! Sure, it’s not a high-end case, or even a particularly expensive or fancy one, but it’s still nice to see something new. The Jonsbo QT-01 ditches the current trend for endless RGB options and tempered glass windows and goes for a more toned down and muted look. It’s built to keep the noise levels down, making it ideal for those who want a more peaceful workspace.
Jonsbo QT01 Quiet
The QT01 is certainly well equipped, and capable of holding up to an ATX motherboard, ATX PSU, larger expansion cards and larger CPU air coolers too. There’s a couple of built-in 120mm fans, but it’ll also support 240mm radiators in the front too. It comes with plenty of storage options offer room for 5.25″, 3.5″ and 2.5″ devices. The noise reduction features come from a three-speed fan switch, durable construction, and pre-installed noise dampening materials. So, let’s dive in for a closer look at what it has to offer!
Features & Specifications
- Model: QT01
- Color: Black
- Dimensions: 195mm (W) x 445 mm (H) x 500 mm (D)
- Motherboard: ATX, Micro-ATX, U-ATX, ITX
- Hardware material: Side plate: 0.7MM blackened steel plate / Main body: 0.6MM blackened steel plate
- Panel material: brushed anode aluminum plate + ABS plastic + professional mute material
- Panel accessories: 3-level fan speed switch
- Hardware featured accessories: graphics card protection bracket
- Drive Bay: 3 × 5.25 “, 4 × 3.5”, 5 × 2.5 “
- Front I / O Port: USB3.0 × 2, Audio × 1, MIC × 1
- Cooling Systerm: Front: 12CM Fan × 2 (Built in) / Back: 12CM Fan × 1 (Built in) / Bottom: 12CM Fan × 1 (Optional)
- Expansion Slot: 7
- Power Supply: Standard ATX PS2 (commonly known as large power supply, non-standard configuration)
- Supply: 320mm Display Card / 157mm CPU Cooler
- Weight: Net: 7.8KG / Gross: 8.8KG
What Jonsbo Had to Say
“Jonsbo offers quality cases without the gimmicks. The latest example of their commitment to high standards is Quiet Angel QT01. Through the use of of professional viscoelastic acoustic insulating material on both side plates and front panel with four layer design, the case stays silent. Further advanced features include use of aluminum, innovative long display card protection brackets, binding wires on the back of base plate, specialized protection wire loops, toolless hard disk buckles and dedicated areas for water-cooling.” – Jonsbo @ OCUK