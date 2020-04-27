Jonsbo Reveals Surprisingly Cheap TW2 PRO 360 AIO Cooler

I must admit that I personally had never heard of Jonsbo. Speaking with my colleagues, however, they are (apparently) quite a popular brand in Asia that has yet to really take a solid crack at Western markets. This may be through choice or possibly just the lack of marketing/logistical finances. There are, quite frankly, a lot of brands and products that never leave the continent!

In announcing the launch of their new TW2 PRO 360 AIO cooler, however, if this does arrive on our side of the planet, it could be a pretty amazingly AIO in terms of how much it costs!

Jonsbo TW2 PRO 360 AIO Cooler

In a report via TechPowerUp, despite largely being known as a ‘budget’ brand, the Jonsbo TW2 PRO 360 AIO cooler does seem to pack some pretty decent features. Some of the specifications include:

RGB fans (unconfirmed whether they are ARGB compatible)

Fan speed of 800-1600RPM

42.8 CFM @ 26 dBA

Support for LGA115X and AM4

Admittedly, this isn’t a lot of details. It does, however, on the whole sound about what we’d usually expect from most 360 AIO designs. The most impressive factor, however, undoubtedly has to be the reported price!

How Much Does It Cost?

Although no price has been 100% confirmed, it is believed that these coolers will retail for an MSRP in the region of $70. When compared to the vast majority of even entry-level 360 AIO designs, this is remarkably cheap!

Yes, it may not be an overly fantastic cooler in terms of performance, and, at the risk of offending Jonsbo, we wouldn’t expect it to be a world-beater! If this does hit Western shores, however, it’ll undoubtedly prove to be highly popular even if it’s only mildly decent! Yes, we’ll admit it, we’re more than a little curious about this one!

What do you think? Do you like this AIO design? – Let us know in the comments!