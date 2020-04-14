Journey is (Finally) Coming to Steam this June!

Following the launch of the Epic Games Store platform back in late 2018, while a number of titles have remained exclusive to it (such as World War Z), there was equally a number of games in which the store location was only temporary.

Following an update to the Steam store, however, it seems that ‘Journey’ is set to be the next release to break free from Epic. Yes, the year contract is up and it will (finally) arrive on Steam this June!

Journey is Coming to Steam!

Journey is a difficult game to summarize. I don’t want to go into too much detail either at the risk of providing any spoilers. The game, however, falls under the ‘walking simulator’ category, but don’t let that put you off. As more of a philosophical experience, and as the name would suggest, the game is more about the ‘journey’ than finding any conclusive result.

The official description reads as follows:

“Explore the ancient, mysterious world of Journey as you soar above ruins and glide across sands to discover its secrets. Play alone or in the company of a fellow traveler and explore its vast world together. Featuring stunning visuals and a Grammy-nominated musical score, Journey delivers a breathtaking experience like no other.”

What Do We Think?

While we acknowledge that many of you have a loathing for the Epic Games Store platform, we honestly don’t have much of a problem with it. If you don’t either, therefore, and can’t be bothered to wait, then you can grab it right now for the PC via their platform for just £14.99.

For those of you who have been willing to wait, however, Journey will release via Steam on June 11th. You can check out their official store page via the link here!

