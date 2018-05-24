Judge Rules That Donald Trump Can Not Block Users On Twitter

US Judge Tells Donald Trump He Can’t Block Users On Twitter

Donald Trump is perhaps one of the most popular people currently on Twitter. The fact that he regularly posts (and often causes controversy) means that in terms of profile, he is certainly a person of interest on the social media site. There is, however, a small problem. He runs his account rather stringently. If he doesn’t like you, he’ll block you.

In a report via the BBC, however, A US Judge has ruled that while Donald Trump can still block you, he can’t do so for your political beliefs or orientation. I’m sure he’ll be taking to Twitter shortly to announce his displeasure.

A rather unique ruling

Following a legal case that was submitted against the President, the Judge has ruled in their favor saying that it was unconstitutional for Donald Trump to block them simply based on their political beliefs.

“This case requires us to consider whether a public official may, consistent with the First Amendment, ‘block’ a person from his Twitter account in response to the political views that person has expressed, and whether the analysis differs because that public official is the President of the United States. The answer to both questions is no.”

Donald Trump had argued that as his account was personal, his own preferences overruled those of the 1st amendment. The Judge, however, did not agree. Likely due to the fact that Donald Trump is, after all, the US President.

So if you want to try and turn Donald Trump into a liberal or communist, nows your chance. He can’t block you now after all.

What do you think? Did the Judge make the right decision or should Donald Trump be allowed to decide who he blocks? – Let us know in the comments!