Leak Reveals Julian Assange Tried To Flee To Russia

For just over 8-years now, Julian Assange has been in refuge at the Ecuadorean embassy. The founder of Wikileaks has been in more than a little spot of bother regarding documentation leaked via the website which upset the US Government (and a few others) quite a lot. Following his arrest in the UK in 2012 (and subsequent skipping of bail), to avoid any extradition to the US, he has effectively been in hiding since.

In a report via SkyNews, however, it has been revealed that Julian Assange attempted to flee to Russia in 2010 as he was already fearing his extradition.

Leaked Documents

Through the leaked documents it has been revealed that via the Russian Embassy, Julian Assange attempted to get a VISA to travel to the country. Whether this would have been a permanent VISA or temporary is unclear. What is known, however, is that the very same day Interpol issued a warrant preventing his movement.

Not Only America

Julian Assange has not only been fighting off the UK and America. He is (or at least was) also wanted in Sweden. It is, surely though, only a matter of time before something has to give.

Ironically, his biggest issue now isn’t necessarily extradition. It’s the fact that he deliberately skipped bail of the UK courts. A matter they clearly will not take lightly as probably will mean his arrest the moment he attempts to flee the embassy.

It’s an interesting saga. One that shows no sign of ending any time soon!

