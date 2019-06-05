Jumanji The Video Game is Announced With a 2019 Release

Jumanji The Video Game

If I was to compile a list of my ‘guilty pleasure’ films, I’m pretty certain that the original Jumanji would feature in there somewhere. While the recent sequel wasn’t bad by any means, it didn’t perhaps live up to the original. Well, at least not for me.

In a completely surprising move, however, a brand new video game based on the franchise is on the way!

What Do We Know About It?

At the time of writing, very few specifics about the game have been revealed. This is a teaser trailer in practically every sense. Indications do, however, suggest that this will be an online (and split screen) multiplayer game. One that (as the name might have suggested) puts in you in the world of Jumanji where you are presumably looking to find the Jewels of Jumanji before the game successfully manages to kill you.

In a report via DSOGaming, Funsolve Founder and Director, Richard Tawn has said:

“This is a dream come true for our studio. Adapting the exotic, dangerous and hilarious world of Jumanji into a video game has pushed us to create something truly special. We’ve got some incredibly exciting features and reveals coming soon, but for now let’s just say the game is coming this November, and puts you in the shoes of iconic Jumanji heroes.

Jumanji is a property we have been eager to work with for a long time. Our specialty as a video game publisher is in producing high-quality interactive-entertainment for the whole family to enjoy and there is no brand more exciting for families right now than Jumanji.”

Why Now?

Some of you may be wondering why they would release a Jumanji game at all. As above, it’s been more than a while since we last saw a film from the franchise. Well, (and I’ll happily admit I didn’t know this) a brand new film is on the way and set to release this December.

As such, with the game planned for a November 15th release, suddenly all becomes a little more clear.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to this game? In addition, do you think such a format could work? – Let us know in the comments!

    I think that the only right way to do Jumanji in game form is as a VR game.

