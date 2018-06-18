Jump Force Anime Fighting Game Teases Death Note Inclusion

Anime Fighter Jump Force Teases Death Note Inclusion

As a pretty big fan of anime, I must admit that when a game comes along from the genre it generally gets my full attention. For example, the upcoming One Piece World Seeker open world game is definitely on my radar in a major way. With so many characters in the anime/manga universe though, similar to films, there are often debates about who is the best. If not in terms of fighting, then at least in terms of presentation.

As such, Jump Force, which is an upcoming beat-em-up game is definitely getting a lot of attention. Featuring characters from One Piece, Naruto and Dragonball, it seems, however, that we’re also being tempted with a majorly popular inclusion.

In the trailer below, both Light and Ryuk from Death Note appear to be being offered as a teaser for the upcoming game. Fans hoping that these will be a playable character, however, shouldn’t get too excited.

Included, but not as playable characters

Although this has yet to be confirmed, many believe that the inclusion of Light and Ryuk is only as some form of a plot device. In other words, it’s unlikely that they are going to be playable characters in the game itself. In fairness, that does make a little sense. I mean, Light is not known as being a fighting character. Unless of course, he plans to beat your real name out of you to write in his Death Note.

Despite this somewhat damp towel over the trailer, it is interesting if nothing else. Death Note has largely evaded the video games market and such an inclusion might remind people as to what a truly fantastic manga and anime it was.

For anyone who hasn’t watched or read Death Note yet, do it! It has its reputation for a lot of very good reasons. Just avoid the recent travesty of the US Netflix adaptation.

What do you think? Do you think Light and Ryuk will be included or is this just part of the ‘story mode’? – Let us know in the comments!