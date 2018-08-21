Jump Force Release New Gameplay Trailer

A few months ago we were treated to the first trailer for the upcoming release of Jump Force. For those unaware, the game is going to be a fighter/beat-em-up but utilising many characters make popular through various Anime series. To date, we’ve seen inclusions of Monkey D Luffy, Goku, Ichigo and many more.

A brand new gameplay trailer has just been released though that gives us an insight into even more characters who’ll be either be in the roster or part of the game. These new additions include Sanji, Hisoka, Blackbeard, Gon and Sabo. The more eagle-eyed also believe that they have spotted Shanks from One Piece.

No Release Date

While the trailer is as action packed as the anime they are basing it upon, we still do not have a firm release date. We’re still told that this will come at some point in 2019 and while that’s something it’s still no exact date. Guess they’re going to keep us waiting a little bit longer for that information.

Some Clarifications

We are still waiting for a number of clarifications from the game. For example, we have seen Death Note characters features in trailers, yet no direct confirmation that Light or Ryuk will be playable characters. Ryuk, incidentally, would be awesome, albeit I’m not sure how you’d beat a God of Death in a fist fight.

Either way, Jump Force will release for the Xbox One, PS4 and PC.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to this game? Are you a fan of anime? – Let us know in the comments!