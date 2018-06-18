Jurassic World Evolution Developers Confirm No Mod Support

Jurassic World Evolution Developers Confirm It Has No Mod Support

One of the biggest releases over the last weekend was undoubtedly Jurassic World Evolution. Although I haven’t tried it myself yet (more on that later), it is certainly on my ‘to-do’ list of games. With it being generally received with positive reviews, there is a little bit of disappointment from people who own the game. Well, specifically a portion of people who own the game.

It seems that Jurassic World Evolution does not have any mod support and the developers do not intend to add it either.

Why Does It Not Have Mod Support?

For a sandbox game like this, the lack of mod support is a little disappointing. I daresay that the more devoted fans could have made something exceptionally interesting based on the excellent foundation that Frontier Games have laid here. There is, however, a reason why it does not have mod support.

In a report via PCGamesN, it isn’t there because the developers are pledging to continue working on the game.

Will They Continue Working On It?

The changes are yes, very likely. Frontier Games as you may be aware produced the recent (and excellent Planet Coaster). With that game specifically, they are still working on it, despite it being around 2 years old now. As such, the chances that they plan to work on Jurassic World Evolution for the long term is also pretty good.

Should I Buy It?

I’m going to say yes and no here. If you want to buy this on a console, then fill your boots. As above, the reviews seem good regardless of which format is has been released on. For PC owners, however, I can’t recommend it. Retailing at around £45, call me old-fashioned, but this seems ridiculously expensive for a PC game.

Traditionally, PC versions of games have always been around £10 less expensive than consoles. This isn’t, however, the first time that Frontier has implemented such a high pricing structure. They did it on Planet Coaster too and I wasn’t impressed then either.

In terms of buying this then, for PC owners, I strongly suggest you do what I am going to do. Be patient, the price will drop. Life will find a way!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!