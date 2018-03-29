Jurassic World Evolution Reveal Preliminary Specifications

Jurassic World Evolution Minimum Specifications

The gaming idea of building your own theme park has been amazingly popular over the years. Despite this, however, it is a genre which receives surprisingly few entries. In recent years we have seen the excellent Planet Coaster and the not so great Rollercoaster Tycoon World. Being a fan of this genre, however, there is one upcoming release which very much has my attention.

Yes, Jurassic World Evolution is on the way and via an update to the Steam Store page, we finally have some preliminary minimum system requirements.

In addition to the release of the system requirements, we have also been teased with a number of screenshots from the upcoming release. I must confess that the opportunity to build and design my own Jurassic Park is very appealing to me. Perhaps more so the opportunity to crisis manage when it all goes wrong.

The specifications

As above, these minimum system requirements are not yet set in stone but should give you a fair idea.

SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

MINIMUM:

    • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
    • OS: Windows 7 (SP1+)/8.1/10 64bit
    • Processor: Intel i5-2300/AMD FX-4300
    • Memory: 8 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Nvidia GTX 650 (2GB) /AMD Radeon 7850 (2GB)
    • DirectX: Version 11
    • Storage: 8 GB available space
    • Additional Notes: Minimum specifications may change during development

What do we think about this?

Overall, the specifications seem pleasantly benign. Requiring what are rather basic processors and graphics cards it would seem that the developers of Jurassic World Evolution are keeping a keen eye on making this game as accessible to as many as possible. There will doubtlessly be options for those with more powerful systems, but overall I must confess that I like what I see so far.

What do you think? Are you excited about Jurassic World Evolution? Planning to get it? What do you think about the system requirements? – Let us know in the comments!

