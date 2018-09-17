Katamari Damacy Is Coming To The PC With A Release Date!

Katamari Damacy Is Also Coming To The PC!

I really love the Katamari games. It has, therefore, been something of a disappointment that there hasn’t been a new game in the series since the days of the PS3. We did, however, get some good news last week when it was announced that Katamari Damacy, the original game in the series, was set to be remastered and released for the Nintendo Switch.

Over the weekend though, the news has gotten even better. In a report via PCGamesN, A PC version of the game is also coming!

What Is Katamari?

The concept (and visual style) of the game is a bit weird. It’s one of those that you have to play to really understand. Put simply though, the entire concept is based on starting with a small ball rolling objects that stick to it. You have to start with smaller objects, but as the overall size of your ball increases, so does the ability to start picking up bigger and bigger items.

For example, you might start a level picking up flowers, but end it in picking up people or even cars!

Roll into #Katamari Damacy REROLL with enhanced graphics and new motion controls optimized for the Switch Joy-Con controllers! #KatamariDamacyREROLL arrives for the @NintendoAmerica #Switch and PC on 12/7/2018! Preorder today at https://t.co/fnjt9NeYaQ + https://t.co/MTSdOvc8nI pic.twitter.com/a0YTYRFqnB — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) September 13, 2018

When Is It Out?

Katamari Damacy will release on the PC and Nintendo Switch on the 7th of December. Just in time for Christmas! I’ve already got this firmly on my wishlist and, if nothing else, this gives me an excuse to be a good boy until then!

We have included the official trailer below, although, in truth, that probably won’t tell you anything about the game itself. I know that sounds strange for a trailer, but it really is all a bit surreal to explain in words.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!