Katamari Damacy Is Being Remastered For The Switch!

It’s certainly been a bit of a hectic day involving Nintendo Switch releases. We’ve already seen a number of games announced including a brand new Luigi’s Mansion and a whole host of classic Final Fantasy games. Despite all this hot news though, these games are nothing compared to the hype I have for this announcement.

In a report via Polygon, Katamari Damacy is coming to the Nintendo Switch. I already hear you asking what the hell this game is!

What Is It?

The Katamari games were first released on the PS2 and over the years, while we have seen a few sequels, it’s been a long time since anything new came from the franchise. Strictly speaking, this isn’t new either. It’s just a remaster of the original, but I don’t care!

In the game, you are a Prince. Your father (the King) is a little bit clumsy with objects and regularly destroys planets. As such, you must gather items in a ball to recreate them. The fun part about the game is the scale. You start off having to collect rather small things, but by increasing the size of your ball you are able to collect bigger and bigger things. For example, on a level, you might have to start off by picking up toys, but by the end of the level you could be literally picking up the entire house!

When Is It Out?

Well, here’s where we get the best news! Katamari Damacy will release for the Nintendo Switch before the end of the year.

If you have never played this game I can’t urge you enough to check this out. The concept is simple and the plot is just weird, but it’s an amazingly fun and addictive game set to some fantastically upbeat music! What more could you ask for!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!