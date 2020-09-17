Keep Your Next-Gen Games, They’re Remaking Myst!

One of the most iconic games to have ever been created is getting remade! Legendary developer Cyan has revealed that their iconic adventure game Myst will be getting remade from the ground up. It’s going to be playable in the traditional sense, but it’ll also support VR so you can step into that magical and mysterious land.

Of course, even with VR support, I’m expecting the games puzzles to be just as tricky and strange as ever. The game was already extremely surreal, but obviously, it’s one that’s stood the test of time.

What’s really strange is that with the reveal, we’ve got some preliminary PC requirements too. They’re fairly modest, with things like the Ryzen 3 or an Intel i3 being enough for the CPU. Graphics will do fine on just about anything from the last 6 years or so. Myst isn’t a fast-moving action game, it’s still images and 3D scenes with puzzles, so that’s hardly surprising.

What Cyan Had to Say

“We’ve been keeping this one close to the chest for some time, and now that the cat is officially out of the bag we can finally talk about it… The [secret project] we’ve been hinting at on our various social channels is a brand new version of Myst, completely reimagined for modern game systems and – for the first time for any game in the Myst series – including optional VR support! We hope it gave you chills… It gives US chills and we made it! We’ve got a quick favor to ask… If you’re excited about this game, could you help us out by wishlisting it on Steam or GOG? Not only will it help you to stay notified when the game launches, but it really helps us to gauge interest and excitement levels about Myst:” – YouTube

Myst Remake Preliminary PC Requirements

MINIMUM

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Intel i3-6100 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200, FX4350 or greater

Intel i3-6100 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200, FX4350 or greater Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1050 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 470 or greater. NVIDIA GTX 960 4GB / AMD Radeon R9 290 or greater

NVIDIA GTX 1050 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 470 or greater. NVIDIA GTX 960 4GB / AMD Radeon R9 290 or greater DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 20 GB available space

RECOMMENDED

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Intel i5-4590 / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X or greater

Intel i5-4590 / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X or greater Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 480 or greater. NVIDIA GTX 970 / AMD Radeon R9 290 or greater

NVIDIA GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 480 or greater. NVIDIA GTX 970 / AMD Radeon R9 290 or greater DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 20 GB available space

While there’s no release date on this game, we will bring you updates as we get them. However, I think it’s safe to say it’ll launch on all major platforms sometime next year.

So, how many of you remember playing the original?