Kerbal Space Program 2 Video Previews Next-Gen Tech

I absolutely loved Kerbal Space Program, actually, I still DO love the game, but I had to tap out as it was really keeping me up at night. I was starting to skip meals, I’d find myself beta-testing a new rocket system when I should have been testing a new power supply for a review. The game is deep, like Lego and rocket science together. As a sandbox game, it’s perfect. So, what the hell can they do better in Kerbal Space Program 2?

“Since we acquired Kerbal Space Program in 2017, we have consistently produced, high-quality content for our community, which in turn has resulted in strong growth, both in terms of new players engaging with the franchise, and our ambitions to take it to the next level,” said Michael Worosz, EVP and Head of Private Division. “The opening of this new studio, whose purpose is dedicated solely to the ongoing development of KSP, is a reinforcement of our promise to bring the best experiences to our fans and players for Kerbal Space Program 2 and beyond.”

Kerbal Space Program 2

While the game is still about a year away, the developers released a video “Kerbal Space Program 2: Episode 1 – Next Gen Tech” to showcase some gameplay, as well as some of their experimental ideas.

It seems clear that there’s a slightly more futuristic approach to KSP2, such as nuclear explosion propelled rockets, metallic hydrogen fuel, and no doubt some big surprises too.

One thing is for certain, this game can’t come soon enough. I wonder if they’ve managed to make the game any… easier too. Ever tried getting to the moon and back? It’s one of the most stressful gaming experiences I’ve ever had… and I didn’t even succeed.

Release Date

We’ll update you as soon as we know more, but so far it’s some time in 2021. However, I suspect we’ll also update you when Episode 2 of the gameplay videos is released too!