KFC is Making A Dating Simulator Game… Yes, THAT KFC!

Now, I’ll happily admit that I occasionally (perhaps too occasionally) take great pleasure in treating myself to a KFC. Call me crazy, however, but I never thought that it would be a franchise that would get involved in the gaming industry.

Earlier this year, however, a teaser posted on their Twitter account suggested exactly that! Although no details were given, KFC declared that they were looking to enter the world of gaming.

Well, brace yourself for some insanity as following the release of a trailer, and creation of a Steam website, KFC is officially releasing a dating simulator game. Yes, that KFC. The fried chicken company!

KFC Reveal Dating Simulator Game

While details on the game are still a little vague, it does appear to be doing in as a dating simulator taking more than a few influences from Japanese culture. I am somewhat reminded of ‘Dream Daddy’ and ‘Hatoful Boyfriend’. They are, after both, both dating simulators that take a more than an unusual path.

“Welcome to the most delicious dating simulator ever created. Do you have what it takes to be the business partner of and win the heart of the most famous chicken salesman of all time? Play to find out! Go ahead, Colonel Sanders is waiting. 9 lovable characters

Multiple hours of play-through

Dateable Colonel Sanders

A secret ending! Shh!

Secret recipes! Double Shh!

Cooking battles

Battle battles

Earn a degree from a fictional culinary school

11 Herbs and Spices

Cute miniature food

Officially created by KFC. No, really

If you are still reeling from the insanity of this, you can check out here that KFC is no stranger to batsh*t-crazy products!

When Is It Out?

Surprisingly, it appears that this isn’t going to be a mobile release. At least, not immediately on launch. Instead, it is set to land on Steam this month. September 24th to be exact.

It’s unclear whether you will have to pay for this game, but either way I can see this (bizarrely) being very popular. Particularly amongst the streaming community who just seem to love crazy crap like this!

Now, forgive me while I make some checks to see if I have somehow slipped into a strange parallel universe where KFC makes games and EA serve fried chicken! I feel the need to escape into my KFC internet escape tent!

You can check out the official Steam website for ‘I love you, Colonel Sanders’ (yes, that is its name) via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!