KFC’s KFConsole – A Gaming PC that keeps your Chicken Warm

It might sound a bit crazy, and it does, but KFC has always had something of a habit of teasing some pretty weird releases in the world of technology. For example, back in 2017, they announced the launch of their ‘internet escape pod‘ and late last year they also revealed the creation of a dating simulator. Put simply, KFC does a lot of weird things when they’re not cooking chicken.

Well, in something that seemingly combines the best of both worlds, KFC has today announced the launch of a new gaming console that, apparently, features an in-built chicken cooker. Well, heater. And yes, you read that correctly!

The console wars are 𝒐𝒗𝒆𝒓.



Introducing the KFConsole. #PowerYourHunger pic.twitter.com/k7AM6g61Ip — KFC Gaming (@kfcgaming) December 22, 2020

KFC KFConsole

Featuring a mini-PC combination of an Intel NUC 9 Extreme compute and an ASUS graphics card (at least an Nvidia 20XX based on the ray-tracing claims), KFC claims that this system is (or at least will be) fully capable of 4K gaming. Albeit, being ‘capable’ and doing it well are, as we all know, two very different things. With it also coming with a Seagate 1TB NVMe storage drive, however, KFC is making the rather bold (albeit, we suspect tongue in cheek) suggestion that this console is more powerful than anything currently available on the market.

Better still, with the console coming with a built-in heater, you can keep your hot wings warm between rounds of Call of Duty!

Features

As part of the announcement, KFC has confirmed that the KFConsole will come with the following features:

VR READY Get on your feet and enjoy the world of Virtual Reality while the smell of fresh chicken captures your senses.

Ray Tracing Rays of light individually simulated creating true to life shadows and reflections that will immerse you in selected games more than ever before.

240fps with 240Hz Enjoy smooth and fluid high-frame-rate gameplay at up to 240fps for ALL games, with support for 240Hz output on 4k displays

4K TV Gaming Enjoy your favorite games in Finger Clickin’ Good 4K quality on supported devices.



Is This Real?

One of the biggest questions surrounding this product is whether KFC plans to actually launch this or whether it’s just a rather amusing concept design. Between the two, we honestly suspect the latter, but wouldn’t rule it out either! – If this did hit the market, however, as absolutely mad as it sounds, I think I’d quite like to check this out. More so if it comes with a variety bucket meal though!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!