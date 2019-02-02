Kholat Survival Horror Game Is Available For Free On Steam

With the weekend upon us, many of you are probably deciding what you’re going to be playing. Not me unfortunately as I’m sat here writing this. If you are, however, stuck for choice as to what to tickle your gaming fancy, I’ve some good news for you. Well, at least the PC owners amongst you!

Kholat, a first-person survival horror game, is currently available to download for free on PC via Steam. Better still, this isn’t just a free weekend. This is yours to keep forever… if you act quickly!

What Is The Game About?

I, obviously, will not give you any spoilers, the game is, however, a survival horror set in a first-person perspective. It is one of those games that falls into the remit of what many would describe as a ‘walking simulator’. In other words, this is heavily narrative driven with you simply making sure you get your character to the end of the ride without dying.

Some of the biggest highlights of the game include its impressive visuals, amazing soundtrack and impressively spoopy atmosphere.

Where Can I Get My Copy?

If you have a PC and Steam installed, a quick search will take you to the page where you can claim your copy for free. If you do want it, however, you need to act quickly as the promotion ends on Sunday the 3rd of February. That’s only tomorrow. Well, at least at the time of writing.

Yes, the game isn’t perfect and it might not be for you. Do not forget though, it is free! So at the very least, the price is right!

You can check out the official Steam Store page via the link here!

What do you think? Are you going to grab your free copy? – Let us know in the comments!

