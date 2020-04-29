Kill It With Fire: Ignition – Survival Horror for Arachnophobes

Ok, so I’m going to admit that I’m not much of a fan of spiders. In fact, if I see one (a big one at least) it’s a case of kill or be killed and if the house gets destroyed in the process, so be it!

If you do, however, want to live out this survivor horror within the safe confines of a game, then ‘Kill It With Fire: Ignition’ might just be perfect for you!

Kill It With Fire: Ignition – A Game for Spider Hunters

As the name might suggest, your objective is to find and kill (by any means necessary) spider/s that are lurking around your virtual home. Be careful though as they’re not hiding in plain sight. Yes, like the real world, sometimes you just got to be brave and go hunting to find your eight-legged nemesis!

The games official description reads:

“The spider – mankind’s most ancient and deadly nemesis. As a licensed Kill It With Fire exterminator, it’s time to fight back! Assemble your arsenal of increasingly excessive weapons, track spiders across suburbia, and burn everything in your path! IGNITION is a sampler chapter for the full game. Get an idea of what to expect when we launch in Summer 2020! To defeat spiders you must exploit their one weakness: FIRE. Or bullets. Or explosions, throwing stars, gettin’ smushed by stuff…pretty much anything, really. But that doesn’t mean it’ll be easy – first you’ve gotta find the spiders. Use state-of-the-art arachnid tracking technology to pinpoint your quarry’s location among hundreds of potential hiding spots – then, torch everything and smash the spider with a frying pan after it runs out. It’s the only way to be sure.”

Free Demo!

If you’re already interested in trying this game out, then there’s some fantastic news! With it set to officially release this Summer, you can download and play a free demo of “Kill It With Fire: Ignition” right now!

Just search your Steam app for “Kill It With Fire: Ignition” or, alternatively, you can check out the official website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you going to give this game a try? – Let us know in the comments!