Killer Instinct Xbox PC Pass Release Is Bugged

Following the release of the (highly excellent) Xbox PC Game Pass, Microsoft has something of a huge success on their hands. For just £3.99 a month, PC owners can access many of their biggest releases while having a platform that wasn’t strictly tied into the Xbox One version. This was, incidentally, the original state of the gaming pass and, frankly, PC gamers never really benefited from it. The Xbox PC Game Pass, however, is hugely better and, frankly, a lot less expensive!

Forza Horizon 4, Sea of Thieves, State of Decay 2, Goat Simulator, SuperHot are just a small sample of what you can play with a lot more planned for release!

One of the more notable recent additions to the service was the ‘Ultimate Edition’ of Killer Instinct. In a report via Eurogamer, however, Microsoft has confirmed that the PC version isn’t working correctly!

Killer Instinct isn’t Working on Xbox PC Game Pass

Well, there is more than a little coincidence to the fact that I attempted to play this myself last night and instead of having a full roster of characters, found that I could only pick one. Namely, Rash from the Battletoads franchise.

It seems, however, that I’m not alone here as many other users are reporting this exact problem. Put simply, despite it being part of the Xbox PC Game Pass, it’s not working correctly.

Is A Fix on the Way?

Although not entirely clear at the time of writing, the issue seems to lie within an unexpected conflict between the hosting of the Xbox One and PC version. While Microsoft has confirmed the issue (and are reportedly working on it), however, there is no news yet as to when it will be fixed.

So, put simply, you have two options. You can either really learn to love and embrace Rash as a fighter, or you can wait for Microsoft to fix this. Hopefully, in the next few days!

What do you think? Have you had this problem too? – Let us know in the comments!