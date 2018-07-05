Kim Dotcom Loses His Latest Appeal Against US Extradition

Kim Dotcom Loses Latest Appeal Against US Extradition

Kim Dotcom, like John McAfee, is just the gift that keeps on giving in terms of news. Never far from controversy, it seems that the Kim Dotcom story has just gotten an extra chapter.

For years, Kim Dotcom has been residing in New Zealand. During that time he has been fighting off an extradition order from America to answer charges related to his former website ‘Megaupload’. In a report via the BBC, however, he might be returning to America sooner than he thinks as his latest appeal against the extradition has just been rejected.

He’s Coming Home!

The US has been trying to get him back in the US every since he semi-fled over allegations that his website had enabled mass piracy throughout the world. He has for years been fighting the extradition order and over that time he has used various legal arguments to attempt to get it dismissed. The most recent used was that the search warrant issued on his property wasn’t legal. An argument that was successful in part.

With his latest appeal being rejected, however, it seems that time is running out for Kim Dotcom. Based on the New Zealand legal system, he currently only has one final option left to him. One which isn’t on the surface going to be any more promising than those he has tried so far.

Supreme Court

The decision now lies with the New Zealand justice minister and the New Zealand supreme court. If they decide to not uphold the appeal, then Kim Dotcom will soon be on his way back to America. Likely in handcuffs.

Time does appear to be running out and in truth, his appeals have always been on somewhat tenuous grounds. If you were asking me my opinion, Kim Dotcom will be back in America facing charges by Christmas. With him accused of enabling $500m of piracy, I just can’t see the American government or the FBI letting this one go.

What do you think? Should Kim Dotcom face extradition? In addition, do you think he has any chance of avoiding it now? – Let us know in the comments!