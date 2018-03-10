Kingdom Come Deliverance Patch 1.4 Already Underway

Kingdom Come Deliverance

It’s been around a month since Kingdom Come Deliverance landed and so far, despite some minor moaning, the community has been impressed with the work behind the game. Returning RPG to more traditional grounded roots, the game has quickly garnered itself a fanbase who both love the game and seem very forgiving of the faults it has.

Many of those issues were corrected yesterday when the highly-anticipated patch 1.3 landed for the game. With the patch adding a number of highly desired changes, such as the option to save and quit, apparently patch 1.4 is already well underway which could see further performance improvements to the PC version.

Patch 1.4 already underway!

Having played the Kingdom Come Deliverance, I can see why people like it and while I’m not entirely sold on it, I do find it enjoyable. From a personal aspect, the game does have some performance issues which are hard to ignore. Particularly, in my instance, occasions where the game drops below 20 frames per second in cutscenes. A cursory check of patch 1.3 seems to have solved this now and as such, I’ll likely pay it a lot more attention than I have in the last week. Patch 1.4, however, definitely has my attention.

In a report via DSOGaming, despite patch 1.3 being less than a day old, patch 1.4 is set to include some significant improvements to the PC version. This will reportedly include performance improvements and perhaps more interestingly multi-core optimization. If you don’t know why this is interesting, at present very few games fully harness the power of multi-core processors. At the very least, few do it well or to its full potential. It is, as the expression goes, a missed trick. Multi-core optimization really could allow for Kingdom Come Deliverance to really start spreading its wings.

When will the next patch release?

Well, considering 1.3 only landed yesterday, don’t expect it anytime soon. It isn’t all entirely good news either. As part of patch 1.3, a hotfix has been released to improve some CPU support, but this may, for some owners, cause issues with the advanced graphics settings.

If you haven’t played Kingdom Come Deliverance yet, I’d say now that patch 1.3 has been released, it’s in the perfect position for you to see what all the fuss is about.

What do you think? Have you played Kingdom Come? What did you think? How does it run on your system? – Let us know in the comments!

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you’ll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Check out our Latest Video