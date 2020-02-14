Kingdom Come: Deliverance & Aztez Free on EGS Right Now

Why start your day with one free game when you can have TWO free games! It’s not like they’re trash either, with Epic Game Store giving away both Kingdom Come: Deliverance and Aztez. This follows on from a spree of high-end free releases too, which is only winning favour with Epic. Sure, you might not like their store, but at least you don’t have to pay them for most of the games… right?

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is a pretty huge game though. It’s a massive open-world simulation from Warhorse Studios that really takes a different approach to your typical Witcher on Elder Scrolls games. This one is pretty gritty and realistic at times, and well worth checking out.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Thrust into a raging civil war, you watch helplessly as invaders storm your village and slaughter your family. Narrowly escaping the brutal attack, you grab your sword to fight back. Avenge the death of your parents and help repel the invading forces!

Massive realistic open world

Majestic castles, vast fields, all rendered in stunning high-end graphics.

Non-linear story

Solve quests in multiple ways, then face the consequences of your decisions.

Challenging combat

Distance, stealth, or melee. Choose your weapons and execute dozens of unique combos in battles that are as thrilling as they are merciless.

Character development

Improve your skills, earn new perks, and forge and upgrade your equipment.

Dynamic world

Your actions influence the reactions of the people around you. Fight, steal, seduce, threaten, persuade, or bribe. It’s all up to you.

Historical accuracy

Meet real historical characters and experience the genuine look and feel of medieval Bohemia.

Aztez

Aztez is a much more simple game really. It’s a weird beat-em-up strategy game. Black, white and red make up the visual pallet, and the game looks utterly unique too. It’s pretty manic, but it’s certainly something fresh to try out.

“Aztez is a unique hybrid of beat ’em up and turn-based strategy, set in the world of the Aztec Empire. Highly technical, real-time, beat-em-up combat events resolve ongoing conflicts in your expanding empire.”

Where to Download!

If you want these games, just head on over to the Epic Game Store here and grab them while you can.