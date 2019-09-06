Kingdom Come Deliverance Free Weekend Starts on Steam

I’m going to start by admitting that Kingdom Come Deliverance is another one of those games languishing on my desktop that I really need to get around to finishing at some point. If you haven’t played it to date, however, what I can say is that it is pretty amazing!

Despite being a game released by a relatively limited development team, Kingdom Come Deliverance stood out as one of the best games of 2018 and, arguably, one of the best RPGs in recent memory. If you haven’t played it yet, however, now might be your chance.

Following an update to the Steam store page, Kingdom Come Deliverance is free to play this entire weekend starting… now!

Kingdom Come Deliverance Gets Steam Free Weekend

So, what do you do in this game? Well, put simply your parents are murdered, your home town (castle?) has been pillaged and you’re essentially out for vengeance. Fairly standard stuff for an RPG I know, but don’t let that fool you. Kingdom Come Deliverance offers some very impressively deep RPG elements that, like The Witcher, Fallout and Skyrim, will happily have you taking several hour detours on the masses of side quests.

“You’re Henry, the son of a blacksmith. Thrust into a raging civil war, you watch helplessly as invaders storm your village and slaughter your friends and family. Narrowly escaping the brutal attack, you grab your sword to fight back. Avenge the death of your parents and help repel the invading forces!”

How Can I Try It Out?

Available as a free weekend on Steam, if you have the app installed a quick search should bring it up with the ‘free’ link available for you to download and try it out. Better still, if you enjoy the game you can pick it up with a 50% discount!

For more information on the game, you can also visit the official Steam website via the link here! – If you haven’t played it yet, however, all I can say is that it’s well worth a try. Sure, it isn’t perfect (and never was), but you can’t argue with the price!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!