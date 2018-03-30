Kingdom Come Deliverance Patch 1.4 Is Released

Kingdom Come Deliverance Patch 1.4

It’s been around 6 weeks now since Kingdom Come Deliverance launched. Overall, given that the game has already shifted over a million copies, I think it’s fair to say it has been a success. That doesn’t mean to say, however, that the game hasn’t had its problems.

While patch 1.3 didn’t do much to fix these, patch 1.4 is a monster. In a report via DSOGaming, the patch reports having fixed over 200 bugs or glitches within the game. As well as this, some nice few features have been added.

Fixing things the prior patch didn’t

One of the main key factors of the prior patch was an alteration to the games controversial save system. In it, you had to be either in a certain location or drink a potion to be able to save the game. While in the middle of nowhere, as you can imagine that was quite tedious. While the developers didn’t add an ‘any time’ save option, they did at least meets fans in the middle with a save and quit option.

Patch Notes!

With the release of the patch, with so many fixes and changes, it would be impossible to list them all here. At least, impossible without you falling asleep. So here are the changes in brief.

New Hair and Beard mechanics.

Customize your style in bathhouses and gain extra charisma with freshly cut hair.

Unarmed mercy kills added for a more “subtle” way to solve quests.

Real Easter eggs added. The hunt for the golden egg can begin!

Traditional Czech Easter-themed weapon to be found, called “Pomlázka”.

Resurrection day is upon us! Some NPCs that have died due to the physics glitches have risen from their graves.

Fixed problems with the “Mightier than the Sword” quest related to the scribe.

Rattay archery competition works on advanced difficulty.

Fixed save issue for the “House of God” quest.

Another 200 major bugs fixed

Free PC DLC – HD Texture and Audio Pack

Is it time to buy?

If you were holding out on this game until the major problems were fixed, then it’s good news. I am willing to declare that this game is now in a fit state to play without too many problems. In fairness, it wasn’t that bad before, but given that some people prefer to wait, I think it’s safe to declare Kingdom Come Deliverance as good to buy.

What do you think? Have you played Kingdom Come Deliverance? What did you think? Pleased with the patch? – Let us know in the comments!