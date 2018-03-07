Kingdom Come Deliverance Patch 1.3 Is Still Not Ready

Kingdom Come Deliverance

Kingdom Come Deliverance has proven for many to be one of the most interesting and unique games of the year so far. Releasing around a month ago, the classic RPG elements with fantastic visuals have quickly turned this game into a modern classic. Such popularity has seen the game already sell over a million units.

Despite the popularity, however, the game does have its problems. One of these was noted as being the controversial save system which required a person to be in a fixed location or to have a specific potion. The developers, while not fixing that, have said they will meet fans in the middle on it.

Despite this proposed fix though, in the highly anticipated patch 1.3, developer Warhorse Studio has said that the patch still does not have any specific release date.

Patch 1.3

Many fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the new patch, particularly as they hope it will address some of the more significant issues the game does have. Some of these include graphical glitches, quest errors and most notably significant framerate drop-offs, particularly in cut-scenes.

Despite these issues though, Kingdom Come Deliverance is still a highly enjoyable game. That being said though, I am aware of a number of people who are holding out on buying this until at least come of the more significant fixes are implimented.

The future!

Many fans have praised what they consider to be a return to classic RPG themes in Kingdom Come Deliverance. Many shared opinions praise the game for avoiding fantasy themes and attempting to make this a ‘real-world’ setting. In fairness, that is something you do not often see and as such, does genuinely make a change.

Unfortunately, in a report via PCGames, when the patch will arrive is questionable and up in the air. It will come, but don’t hold your breath.

What do you think? Have you played Kingdom Come Deliverance? What did you think? Awaiting the new patch? – Let us know in the comments!

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you’ll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Check out our Latest Video