Kingdom Come: Deliverance’s Budget Exceeded $30 Million

A closer look at Kingdom Come: Deliverance’s success.

It’s no secret that Kingdome Come: Deliverance is a fantastic game. Its sales figures are a reflection of this, as the title has sold 1 million copies in less than two weeks after its release. These figures include PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One sales, but that’s still a rather impressive feat. Needless to say, the title is profitable, but given its production budget, it might not be as profitable as we thought. Kingdom Come rather interesting because it’s not a real Triple-A title, but it’s not exactly an indie game either. Some might say that it rests a bit closer to the indie label, but with a budget exceeding $30 million, that would be quite a costly indie game.

Cost and profit.

According to a recent edition of the Czech Forbes, Kingdom Come: Deliverance had a total budget of 750 million crowns. That translates to about 36.5 million dollars. It’s not yet clear if this figure also includes the $1.5 million obtained through the game’s Kickstarter campaign, though. Executive Producer and Co-Founder Martin Klíma recently issued a statement about the game and the main differences between it and Triple-A titles:

“I don’t see KCD as competing with the likes of Assassin’s Creed or Shadow of War. We simply don’t have resources to create a game like that. I don’t view us as an indie game either, though. The trend I see in ‘real’ AAA games, like the ones I mentioned above, is toward making games more and more forgiving, better suited to the most casual and absent-minded players; they are games that in effect are ‘playing themselves’. So, you have all those different markers, prompts and handy hints that you never have to think about what to do next.”

Given that Kingdom Come: Deliverance costs $50 on PC and $60 on consoles, the development costs are surely covered by now. Hopefully, this means that we’ll hear news about a sequel soon.

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology, share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you’ll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Check out our Latest Video