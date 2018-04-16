Kingston Launches the UV500 SSD Series

Introducing the Kingston UV500 Family

Kingston Digital Inc. showed off their UV500 SSD series at CES 2018 in Las Vegas earlier this year. Now it is officially launching, available in multiple form factors including 2.5″ SATA, mSATA and M.2 2280. The UV500 series uses Marvell’s 88SS1074 controller with 3D NAND flash.

When it comes to performance, Kingston claims it is capable of read speeds up to 520MB/s and write speeds up to 500MB/s. In comparison to typical 7200RPM platter HDDs, this is about 10x faster.

In terms of maximum random 4K read/write in IOmeter, the 960GB version clocks up to 79,000/45,000 IOPS. Furthermore, the UV500 protects sensitive data with 256-bit AES hardware-based encryption. It also supports TCG Opal 2.0, and is backed by a five-year warranty with tech support.

What Capacity Options are Available for the Kingston UV500?

In a 2.5″ SATA form factor, it is available in 120GB, 240GB, 480GB, 960GB capacities. A 1920GB capacity is coming soon as well. In mSATA format, it is available in 120GB, 240GB and 480GB sizes. As for the M.2 2280 form factor, users can get it in 120Gb, 240GB and 480GB capacities. A 960GB M.2 2280 UV500 will be available at a later date as well.

The 120GB capacity has a Total-Bytes Written of 60TB, while the 240GB has a 100TB TBW. Understandably, the 480GB and 960GB have considerably higher TBW’s at 200TB and 480TB respectively.