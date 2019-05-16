KLEVV Unveils the CRAS C700 RGB NVMe M.2 SSD

The Most Colourful NVMe SSD Yet

Storage and memory manufacturer KLEVV has unveiled their new CRAS C700 RGB NVMe SSD. It uses an M.2 2280 form factor and as the name suggests, has RGB LED functionality.

This M.2 drive leverages the PCIe Gen3 x4 interface and supports NVMe 1.3 technology. That means users can expect speeds much faster than what SATA drives can offer. Expect sequential read speeds of up to 1500MB/s, and sequential write speeds up to 1300MB/s. Capacity options include 120GB, 240GB and 480GB.

The RGB LED lighting is integrated into the heatsink. According to KLEVV, this is as much for functional as well as aesthetic reasons. It can supposedly lower M.2 drive temperatures by up to 27 degrees Celcius. Even though there are no visible fins for ambient air to catch at the top.

Is the KLEVV CRAS C700 RGB Compatible with RGB Motherboards?

According to KLEVV the drive uses a ten-layer PCB board and eight RGB LEDs which can be controlled individually. Furthermore, it is apparently compatible with various motherboard RGB LED sync software which support digital LED control.

An RGB-less version is also available called the CRAS C700 for those who prefer it without lights. The performance is the same since it is the same hardware underneath, minus the LED.