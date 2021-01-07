Koei Tecmo Sues Creator of DOA DVD Featuring “Adult” Mods

So, I’m guessing that if you’re reading this, then you probably understood the gist of what I was trying to communicate in the title. And specifically without me risking setting off a number of red alerts from Google’s algorithm. – For those of you blissfully unaware, however, with Dead or Alive featuring a rather *ahem* ‘unique’ physics engine when it comes to certain aspects of the female anatomy, it’s not exactly surprising to hear that many mods are available that look to remove assets from the game to show that feature off a bit more. And then perhaps go on to accentuate the ‘new’ content that is made available… – We’re basically talking about content here that certain religions believe may lead to hairy palms and blindness.

Well, following an official statement by developer Koei Tecmo, it seems that the creator of an ‘adult entertainment’ DVD featuring such modded footage from Dead or Alive may shortly receive a legal notice in the post!

Koei Tecmo to Sue Dead or Alive Modded DVD Creator

Although I have not encountered it myself, and whether you choose to believe me or not is entirely up to you, a DVD has apparently been created and sold that specifically contains gameplay footage from Dead or Alive with a key feature of it being that a number of the more lurid mods have been applied to it.

Now, as you might expect, Koei Tecmo has never been overly happy about such mods being available in the first place. With it now apparent, however, that at least one person is attempting to monetize this through the medium of physical ‘adult entertainment’ sales, however, they’re clearly willing to pull the lawyers out for this one!

What Do We Think?

While Koei Tecmo has signalled their intent to sue the creator of this DVD, there is a rather notable obstacle currently in their path. Namely, they have to actually both find and identify its creator before official legal papers can be served which, on the internet, if often easier said than done. – Put simply though, if that person is you, then please, please, do not send us a review copy!

