Kojima and Reedus Discuss Death Stranding [VIDEO]
Peter Donnell / 1 hour ago
Death Stranding
One of the most anticipated games of the generation is steadily building hype. Hideo Kojima, the game directing/developing legend, as well as actor Norman Reedus have been teasing us for ages now. Taking the stage at Tribeca Film Festival in New York, they discussed a little more of Death Stranding.
Some clips have now been released from my talk with @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN and @wwwbigbaldhead at @tribeca last week. Here's Norman talking about his collaboration with Hideo on Death Stranding. pic.twitter.com/mEhTYiy4Ba— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 1, 2019
Event
The event was hosted by Geoff Keighley. Fortunately, Geoff also shared a few videos of the event on Twitter. It’s a shame the whole thing wasn’t live streamed though. However, I’m sure other similar opportunities in the coming weeks and months will be.
Working Closely!
The depth of the collaboration between Kojima and Reedus is slowly unfolding. It’s clear they’re both heavily invested in the game. I mean, Reedus is the star. However, it clearly goes far beyond a bit of voice acting and motion capture.
Hideo says that if Norman gets a new tattoo, he will patch it into Death Stranding as DLC. 😂 From our talk at @tribeca last week. pic.twitter.com/uQvPszCHSw— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 1, 2019
Release Date?
The release date isn’t known just yet. However, Kojima has teased a 2019 release on the PlayStation 4. Rumour has it, we can expect a bigger announcement about the game within the next month. I guess we’ll have to wait and see.