/ 1 hour ago
Kojima and Reedus Discuss Death Stranding [VIDEO]

Death Stranding

One of the most anticipated games of the generation is steadily building hype. Hideo Kojima, the game directing/developing legend, as well as actor Norman Reedus have been teasing us for ages now. Taking the stage at Tribeca Film Festival in New York, they discussed a little more of Death Stranding.

Event

The event was hosted by Geoff Keighley. Fortunately, Geoff also shared a few videos of the event on Twitter. It’s a shame the whole thing wasn’t live streamed though. However, I’m sure other similar opportunities in the coming weeks and months will be.

Working Closely!

The depth of the collaboration between Kojima and Reedus is slowly unfolding. It’s clear they’re both heavily invested in the game. I mean, Reedus is the star. However, it clearly goes far beyond a bit of voice acting and motion capture.

