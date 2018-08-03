Kolink Introduces the Levante Budget E-ATX Case

E-ATX on a Budget

Kolink‘s latest mid-tower case with tempered glass and RGB LED is now available from Overclockers.co.uk. The chassis measures 440 x 206.5 x 475mm and can hold up to E-ATX form factor motherboards. It is ideal for users who have high-end tastes but do not have a high-end budget. Kolink manages to deliver plenty at the same price as must entry-level cases.

The chassis even includes four 120mm Ring Rainbow fans pre-installed (three in front intake, one in rear exhaust). Plus, it also comes with an RGB hardware lighting controller so users do not need a motherboard header to use it. This hardware controller supports up to six fans and two RGB strips in total, providing 350 different options and modes. That means users can expand it further with two more fans and two more RGB LED strips.

What Other Features Does the Kolink Levante Have?

Other than the RGB LED, tempered glass and E-ATX support, the Kolink Levante also has plenty of room for components. This includes clearance for up to 160mm tall CPU heatsinks, and 380mm for video cards. There is room for three 3.5″ drives and two 2.5″ HDDs/SSDs.

In terms of radiators, the front supports either a 280mm or 240mm, while the top has room for a 240mm radiator. A 360mm radiator is not possible due to the way the mounting holes are placed inside. At least not without some modding.

How Much is the Levante E-ATX Case?