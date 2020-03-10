Kolink Launches the Balance ARGB Mid-tower Chassis

Kolink is perhaps something of a brand that is on the verge of breaking into something far more significant. While it may not necessarily be one of the first names I would reel off if asked to name a PC chassis manufacturer, I have (particularly over the last couple of years) become far more familiar with their products and particularly their focus on solid aesthetics at an affordable price.

With the release of the brand new ‘Balance’ mid-tower chassis though, Kolink certainly seems to be hitting (or at least aiming for) that remit again!

What Does Kolink Have to Say?

“This feature-rich Midi-Tower case may have a stunning exterior, but behind this facade lies a lot of space for powerful gaming hardware. All this gaming goodness can be admired through the tempered glass side panel, and as it supports motherboards up to E-ATX in form factor, there will be plenty to look at. A thoughtfully included PSU shroud also helps users stash away unsightly cables. The front of the case, with its fine mesh and air vents, helps ensure not only good airflow, it also helps accentuate the digitally addressable RGB-LED strip and the look of the case as a whole. A switch on the I/O panel allows the lighting to be controlled. Alternatively, the strip can be connected directly to the motherboard and controlled that way instead. The overall ventilation of the case is also helped by the presence of a fine mesh with integrated dust filter on the top. A pre-installed 120 mm fan is also equipped with dARGB lighting.”

Specifications

For more in-depth details and specifications, you can visit the official Kolink product website via the link here!

Dimensions (H x W x D): 425 x 210 x 470 mm

Material: Steel, tempered glass, plastic

Weight: approx. 6.2 kg

Colour: black

Form factor: E-ATX, ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX

Total possible fans: 2x 120/140 mm (cover) 3x 120 or 2x 140 mm (front) 1x 120 mm (back)

Pre-installed 1x 120 mm ARGB rear side

Radiator Mounts: 1x 360/280 mm (front) 1x 240/280 mm (cover) 1 x 120 mm (back)

Filter: cover, bottom, front

Drive bays: 2x 3.5/2.5 inch (internal, HDD cage) 2x 2.5 inch (internal, mainboard tray)

Power supply: 1x standard ATX (optional)

Expansion slots: 7

GPU Mounting Orientation: Vertical (dual-slot, riser cable sold separately) or horizontal

I/O panel 1x USB 3.0 type A (internal connection) 2x USB 2.0 (internal connection) 1x audio in/out 1x RGB switch

Maximum graphics card length: 370 mm

Maximum CPU cooler height: 162 mm

How Much Does it Cost?

Although not yet in stock, the Kolink ‘Balance’ is set to hit shelves imminently for a price in the region of £49.99. In terms of mid-tower chassis prices, this is certainly more than a little attractive and, for those of you looking for a home for your current (or who knows, upcoming) system build, this certainly seems to tick a lot of the right boxes!

What do you think? Do you like this chassis design? – Let us know in the comments!