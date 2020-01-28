Kolink Launches the VOID RGB Midi-Tower

Kolink may not necessarily be one of the first names that trips off the tongue when thinking of PC chassis manufacturers, but with the release of the brand new VOID, that might be set to change!

Their latest midi-tower design features some impressive aesthetics and, on top of that, more than a few features to tempt you into making this the home of your next PC build!

Kolink VOID RGB Midi-Tower

At a glance, one of the most stand-out features of the Kolink VOID is the ‘V’ cut out to the front of the case. Utilizing RGB strips and an ‘infinity’ mirror, this provides some amazing visual effects that are well above what you might usually see in chassis designs.

Let’s take a look at some of the features and specifications.

Features

V-Shaped cut-out with infinity mirror effects and RGB lighting

Tempered glass side panel for an unobstructed view of the interior

Designed for ATX-/Micro-ATX-/Mini-ITX motherboards

A pre-installed 120mm fan with digitally addressable RGB lighting

Support for radiators up to 240mm in the front

I/O Panel with 2x USB 3.0 & 2x USB 2.0, HD Audio, RGB-LED controller

PSU shroud with air inlets for a cleaner look

Graphics cards up to 310 mm supported, CPU coolers up to 160 mm, PSUs up to 180 mm

What Does Kolink Have to Say?

“Unique design and superior functionality: these are the characteristics that Kolink elected to define their new Void Midi-Tower. Not to say it doesn’t deliver in the looks department, its front has a V-shaped cut-out equipped with digitally addressable RGB-LED strips, the effect of which is taken up another notch thanks to the use of the infinity mirror effect. A rear mounted pre-installed 120mm fan, which is also kitted out with digitally addressable RGB-LEDs, cool and illuminates the spacious interior of this exceptionally stylish Midi-Tower. The hardware you choose to install is also put on show: the tempered glass side panel leaves little to the imagination. All in all, the Kolink Void sets itself apart with its use of modern yet functional design.”

What Do We Think?

Available now for around £46.99 (circa $60) perhaps the most surprising part of the Kolink VOID is the price tag. Even I’ll admit, this is significantly lower than I expected based on the design.

Admittedly, how it is to live with is another factor. For this money, however, it’s hard to think of a better-looking chassis off the top of my head!

For more information, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you impressed with the design? Thinking about getting one? In addition, what’s the best overall chassis you’ve seen so far this year? – Let us know in the comments!