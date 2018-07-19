Kolink Rocket Aluminium Mini-ITX Chassis Review
Peter Donnell / 1 min ago
The compact chassis market has always been an interesting one. There’s always a competition of sorts to see who can cram the most high-end hardware into the smallest chassis. The Rocket from Kolink is a strong contender. With its small footprint, it still offers room for a dual-slot GPU of up to 31cm! As well as a mini-ITX motherboard, SFX or SFX-L PSU, and a few 2.5″ SSDs. Best of all, it promises to do it in style. The chassis isn’t cheap though, at £159.95, it’s a far cry from the extremely affordable products we expect from Kolink. However, every company is entitled to take a shot at the premium market, and for Kolink, this is their shot.
Features
- Extremely compact dimensions (12.5 x 23.5 x 32.8 cm) with 9.6 litre volume
- Brushed- and anodised aluminium exterior
- Excellent craftsmanship
- Includes system fans
- Supports dual-slot gaming graphics cards up to 31 cm
- Riser modules with full PCI-Express 3.0 x16 speeds
- Accepts Mini-ITX motherboards (all sockets from AMD & Intel)
- Space for powerful SFX- or SFX-L power supplies & two 2.5″ storage drives
- Innovative design
Specifications
- Dimensions: 125 x 235 x 328 mm (W x H x D)
- Material: Aluminium (anodised, brushed), SECC steel interior
- Thickness: 2 mm
- Weight: 3.5 kg
- Volume: 9.6 l
- Colour: Titanium Grey
For in-depth specifications, please visit the official OCUK product page here.
What Kolink Had to Say
“Kolink has developed the stylish and premium SFF (Small Form Factor) Rocket case, perfect for Mini-ITX motherboards and constructed entirely from aluminium. This exceptionally compact gaming case not only looks high-end, its low weight and diminutive proportions also make it highly portable and easy to transport. Behind its stylish exterior lies an extensive range of options for installing premium PC hardware due to its clever use of space.” – Kolink