Kolink Rocket Aluminium Mini-ITX Chassis Review

Kolink Rocket

The compact chassis market has always been an interesting one. There’s always a competition of sorts to see who can cram the most high-end hardware into the smallest chassis. The Rocket from Kolink is a strong contender. With its small footprint, it still offers room for a dual-slot GPU of up to 31cm! As well as a mini-ITX motherboard, SFX or SFX-L PSU, and a few 2.5″ SSDs. Best of all, it promises to do it in style. The chassis isn’t cheap though, at £159.95, it’s a far cry from the extremely affordable products we expect from Kolink. However, every company is entitled to take a shot at the premium market, and for Kolink, this is their shot.

Features

Extremely compact dimensions (12.5 x 23.5 x 32.8 cm) with 9.6 litre volume

Brushed- and anodised aluminium exterior

Excellent craftsmanship

Includes system fans

Supports dual-slot gaming graphics cards up to 31 cm

Riser modules with full PCI-Express 3.0 x16 speeds

Accepts Mini-ITX motherboards (all sockets from AMD & Intel)

Space for powerful SFX- or SFX-L power supplies & two 2.5″ storage drives

Innovative design

Specifications

Dimensions: 125 x 235 x 328 mm (W x H x D)

Material: Aluminium (anodised, brushed), SECC steel interior

Thickness: 2 mm

Weight: 3.5 kg

Volume: 9.6 l

Colour: Titanium Grey

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official OCUK product page here.

What Kolink Had to Say