Konami Confirms TurboGrafx-16 Mini US Release Date

/ 19 mins ago
Konami’s TurboGrafx-16 Mini

We’ve certainly seen a solid trend in the last few years for old-school console manufacturers to launch new ‘mini’ versions of their classic systems. For example, we’ve already seen Sony’s (bloody awful) PS1 mini, the Nintendo NES and SNES classic as well as Sega’s Megadrive.

In terms of Konami’s TurboGrafx, however, things have largely been pretty quiet since the initial March launch date was postponed. Well, if you are in the market for one of these, we have some good news. In a report via The Verge, the new mini-console will launch (in America) on May 22nd.

TurboGrafx-16

Coming pre-bundled with 50 in-built games, many consider the TurboGrafx-16 to be one of the best consoles ever released during the 16-bit era. With a price of around $99.99, it’s also going to reasonably comparative to the prior ‘classic’ systems we’ve seen launched.

The only remaining question mark, however, is when is this console going to officially arrive in Europe. Well, sadly, we don’t really have an answer to that… yet!

Konami’s TurboGrafx-16 Mini

European Release Date?

It should be noted that the TurboGrafx-16 was not an overly popular console in Europe and, as such, it’s hardly surprising to see it land first in America (where it did much better when it originally launched). That doesn’t, however, mean to say that consumers on this side of the Atlantic don’t want it. Hell, I’d love to give this mini system a go!

It seems, however, that the disparity in launch date may simply boil down to Coronavirus logistic issues. In other words, the good news is that the TurboGrafx-16 is almost certainly coming to Europe, but we’re probably going to have to wait a little bit longer for it!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

Topics: , , , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Latest Video

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    What Game Are You Currently Playing?

    View Results

  • Archives


Send this to a friend