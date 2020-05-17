Konami Confirms TurboGrafx-16 Mini US Release Date

We’ve certainly seen a solid trend in the last few years for old-school console manufacturers to launch new ‘mini’ versions of their classic systems. For example, we’ve already seen Sony’s (bloody awful) PS1 mini, the Nintendo NES and SNES classic as well as Sega’s Megadrive.

In terms of Konami’s TurboGrafx, however, things have largely been pretty quiet since the initial March launch date was postponed. Well, if you are in the market for one of these, we have some good news. In a report via The Verge, the new mini-console will launch (in America) on May 22nd.

TurboGrafx-16

Coming pre-bundled with 50 in-built games, many consider the TurboGrafx-16 to be one of the best consoles ever released during the 16-bit era. With a price of around $99.99, it’s also going to reasonably comparative to the prior ‘classic’ systems we’ve seen launched.

The only remaining question mark, however, is when is this console going to officially arrive in Europe. Well, sadly, we don’t really have an answer to that… yet!

European Release Date?

It should be noted that the TurboGrafx-16 was not an overly popular console in Europe and, as such, it’s hardly surprising to see it land first in America (where it did much better when it originally launched). That doesn’t, however, mean to say that consumers on this side of the Atlantic don’t want it. Hell, I’d love to give this mini system a go!

It seems, however, that the disparity in launch date may simply boil down to Coronavirus logistic issues. In other words, the good news is that the TurboGrafx-16 is almost certainly coming to Europe, but we’re probably going to have to wait a little bit longer for it!

