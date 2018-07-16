Konami Shut Down Fan-Made Silent Hill P.T. Game

Back in 2014, after Konami and Hideo Kojima had a pretty high-profile falling out, there was the question of what would happen with Silent Hill P.T. What was looking to be a fresh reboot to the series (like Capcom was working on with Resident Evil 7) was unceremoniously cancelled. Today all we have left is those who were lucky enough to download the demo on PS4. This prompted fans to attempt to finish the game based on the footage that had been released until that date.

Well, it is no surprise, but in a report via Polygon, the fan-made game has finally been shut down by Konami. If they can’t make it, no one can!

“Konami Were Nice About It”

The game was being developed by Qimsar. The 17-year-old, however, has said that Konami finally got in touch with him to drop the hammer. He said that Konami “were very nice about it” and even offered him an internship at the company based on his work so far. Either way though, he simply had to stop development of Silent Hill P.T. unless of course, he wanted their not so nice lawyers to get in touch.

P.T. was released in the same way that Resident Evil 7 launches a pre-made playable demo. After the game’s cancellation though, Konami removed it from the PlayStation store and it has never been made available since. Therefore, the only way you could have played this game was if you downloaded it originally and never removed it.

A Sad End To A Promising Project

As can be seen in the video above, the fan-made project was looking very promising. It was, admittedly, only a matter of time before Konami dropped the hammer. We’re currently waiting for this on the hilariously titled ‘Residence Of Evil’. Despite that fact that the latest version was due to release this weekend, it was, if nothing else, good while it lasted.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!