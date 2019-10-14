Konami’s New Silent Hill Confirms Fans Worst Fears

With the acrimonious split between Konami and Hideo Kojima a little over 4 years ago, the future of franchises such as Metal Gear Solid and Silent Hill have looked more than a little bleak. The latter of which was perhaps the most bitter pill to swallow. Particularly since the PT demo showed that the series was likely getting a huge return to form.

There has, however, often been a running (macabre and semi) joke that Konami has given up on gaming these days. Specifically to focus more on their Pachinko gambling machine business. It does, therefore, seem to fit well into the theme of things that while Konami has announced a new Silent Hill game, it is one of these gambling arcade systems.

You have to laugh because the only alternative is to cry!

Konami Releases a New Silent Hill Game that Confirms Fans Worse Fears

The announcement, which comes in a report via GameSpot, will be a very bitter pill to swallow for fans of the franchise. As above, it was this very business transition by Konami that essentially killed off any hopes of a new Silent Hill game. To now manifest into an actual Silent Hill version is something of a huge slap in the face. Albeit, perhaps it’s as fittingly disturbing as the franchise itself. This to me though simply represents another nail in the Silent Hill gaming coffin.

This isn’t, of course, the first time that such a ‘machine’ was released with the first coming back in 2015. This one, however, does look set to have received some ‘Western’ localization. As such, it will likely escape Japan when released later this year. Not exactly the Silent Hill release we were all hoping for.

If you ever needed any proof though that Konami is only out to milk this franchise now, however, this is the very embodiment of it!

