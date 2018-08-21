Kwik-E-Mart Store Opens For Business In America

Fans of the Simpsons will no-doubt be aware of the Kwik-E-Mart. The convenience store run by Apu on a profits first, customer second kind of attitude. For years, there have been rumblings about turning the fake store into a real chain, but there would obviously be legal matters and certain connotations you’d want to avoid in that association.

Well, for the first time ever, a Kwik-E-Mart has opened in the US and as you can imagine, it’s very Simpson themed.

Whats On Sale?

The store has been opened next door to the Aztec theatre (also a Simpsons reference). Inside you will find Lard-Lad doughnuts, Squishee’s, Buzz Cola and, of course, a lot of Simpsons merchandise. While it may not be entirely accurate on the inside, it looks pretty awesome from the outside.

Where Can I Visit It?

The store is located at Myrtle Beach in South Carolina. Opening last Friday, they’re clearly hoping that the Simpsons association will get more than a few people through the doors. In fairness, if it was local to me, I think I would probably check it out.

Mark Cornell, the store owner has said: “This is the first, world’s first authentic Kwik-E-Mart. Every inch of this store is themed, including bringing products to life. The products that are on the show, you can actually come and experience in the store first hand. Sort of like getting a taste of the show.”

What do you think? Impressed with the store? Would you like to pay it a visit? In addition, what would you buy? – Let us know in the comments! (PS – Avoid the expired ham)