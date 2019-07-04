Latest AOC Gaming Monitors Boast 0.5ms Response Time

Low Response Time for Gaming

AOC is announcing two new AGON gaming monitors featuring an impressive 0.5ms response time (MPRT). These are the 24,.5″ AG251FZ2 and 27″ AG271FZ2 monitors. Both are capable of up to 240Hz refresh rates and support AMD FreeSync.

These response times are of course, only possible with the use of TN (Twisted-Nematic) panels. Maximum resolution is 1920 x 1080 for both, with brightness 400nits topping out at. Normally, viewing angles can be restrictive on TN panels, but these new displays actually provide a decent 170°h/160° view.

In addition, AOC includes low framerate compensation (LFC), Low Input Lag display processing bypass, and Shadow Control features. There is also a Low Blue Light mode which helps with minimizing fatigue and eye strain.

Connectivity options include a 4 x USB 3. 0 hub w/ 1 fast-charging port and built-in speakers. This gaming monitor’s input choices on the other hand include DisplayPort, HDMI 2. 0, hdmi-mhl, DVI-D, and VGA. It also comes with a built-in headphone hanger like other AGON monitors.

How Much Are These AOC AGON Gaming Monitors?

Both monitors are actually now available via Amazon.com in the US. The 24.5″ AG251FZ2 is listed at $329 USD, while the 27″ AG271FZ2 only costs a little bit more at $379 USD.