Another month, another week, another day, I still don’t get tired of fresh batches of Microsoft Flight Simulator screenshots. It’s been quite a few years since Microsoft threw a new flight sim into the market, but damn are we eager for them to finish this one. It’s mad to think that I grew up at a time where the original flight simulator was still amazing and well, in its own way, it is. That’s the original below by the way, not the new one.

The latest game will no doubt put a big focus on the simulation aspect of the planes, but Microsoft is leaning heavily on many of the latest graphics technologies. you can expect high-resolution support, ultrawide, and all that jazz. However, there’s also petabytes of scene data streaming from the cloud, Ray Tracing effects, and much more to give us what may be one of the most realistic looking games ever. However, please note that Ray Tracing is not enabled in these images.

Keep in mind, these shots are all taken from the Alpha Build of the game. I’m not saying it’ll look better/worse at launch, but it may not 100% represent the final product either.

System Requirements

It doesn’t look like it’ll be a very demanding game to run either, at least modestly. If you’re wanting to play at 4K with ray tracing, high refresh rates, and maxing stuff out, trust me, that recommended spec is not going to get you there. Bring the best of the best hardware.

MINIMUM

  • CPU: Intel Core i5-3570 or AMD FX-8370 or better
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • GPU: Radeon R9 380 or GeForce GTX 960 or better
  • DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

RECOMMENDED

  • CPU: Intel Core i7-7700K or AMD Ryzen 7 1700 or better
  • RAM: 12 GB
  • GPU: Radeon RX 470 or GeForce GTX 1070 or better
  • DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4096 MB
Latest Batch of Microsoft Flight Simulator Screenshots Are Awesome 2

Release Date

That’s still unknown, there’s a hint of “it’ll be done when it’s done” and honestly I’m fine with that. Actually, if fewer games had a “release date” I’d be happier.

Latest Batch of Microsoft Flight Simulator Screenshots Are Awesome 3
Latest Batch of Microsoft Flight Simulator Screenshots Are Awesome 4
Latest Batch of Microsoft Flight Simulator Screenshots Are Awesome 5
Latest Batch of Microsoft Flight Simulator Screenshots Are Awesome 6
Latest Batch of Microsoft Flight Simulator Screenshots Are Awesome 7
Latest Batch of Microsoft Flight Simulator Screenshots Are Awesome 8
Latest Batch of Microsoft Flight Simulator Screenshots Are Awesome 9
Latest Batch of Microsoft Flight Simulator Screenshots Are Awesome 10
Latest Batch of Microsoft Flight Simulator Screenshots Are Awesome 11
Latest Batch of Microsoft Flight Simulator Screenshots Are Awesome 12
Latest Batch of Microsoft Flight Simulator Screenshots Are Awesome 13
Latest Batch of Microsoft Flight Simulator Screenshots Are Awesome 14
Latest Batch of Microsoft Flight Simulator Screenshots Are Awesome 15
Latest Batch of Microsoft Flight Simulator Screenshots Are Awesome 16
Latest Batch of Microsoft Flight Simulator Screenshots Are Awesome 17

Absolutely stunning, and if they don’t get you hyped to play this game, then nothing will!

