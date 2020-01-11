Latest Hardware From ASUS Showcased @ CES 2020

We’ve already seen some pretty slick white hardware from ASUS here at CES 2020, which you can check out here. However, they had quite a random assortment of other hardware to showcase too. First up, their latest flagship cooler which features 3 x 140mm Noctua Industrial fans. This is a pretty hardcore AIO cooler, and I don’t think there is a CPU on the market it can’t handle. It’s just a concept at the moment, but it looks finished to me, I doubt it’ll be long before we see a full release.

Their Zenith Extreme II motherboard, it’s already out, but it’s still a great motherboard to showcase.

The new ROG Chakram gaming mouse. I really like this one, as it features wireless and Bluetooth options, modular swappable switches, and even a thumbstick on the left side.

The glossy top opens up, revealing the RGB element, as well as the wireless dongle.

Fancy something a little more pro? Their ProArt series of monitors were on show. Not much interest to your average consumer, but for the professional editing market, they’re absolutely stunning.

The PA32UCG monitor (above) features a 1600 HDR 120 Hz panel, which features a whopping 1152 mini LED backlighting zones. It’ll deliver true 10-bit quantum dot tech and DCI-P3 colour. That includes support for HLG, Dolby Vision and HDR-10. For authoring modern 4K content, it is perfect for the job.

The ProArt Station D940MX mini PC (pictured above) is a good companion for that monitor too. Featuring the latest i9 CPU, as well as the Quadro RTX 4000, it’s a real powerhouse for editing.

The ProArt PA27UCX, basically the same as the monitor above. However, this one still features a 4K panel, but with USB-C, 576 zone backlight and 1000 nits brightness. IT’ll no doubt be more affordable, but still expensive in the grand scheme of things.

Motion capture? We’re not sure what was going on here. However, it seems it must be what Ubisoft use for their animation systems.

eTeknix is excited to bring you more amazing coverage from CES 2020 in Las Vegas. To keep up with the latest, be sure to keep an eye on our CES 2020 news section here. Of course, you can also keep up with the latest information on our social media channels (links below). Love to read? Stick to eTeknix.com, but if you’re wanting the latest video coverage, you’ll find that on our YouTube channel.

Thank You

We would like to say a massive thank you to all of our sponsors for this event. It wouldn’t be possible to be here in Las Vegas, checking out the latest tech, without the continued support of these brands, as well as our readers. Thank you!

Thoughts?

What has been your favourite thing from CES 2020? Perhaps you want us to go check out a booth or a brand at the show? Why not let us know in the comments section or on social media.