Latest Metro Exodus Screenshots Show Off Detailed Characters

Detailed Characters and Environments

While we know how gorgeous the post-apocalyptic environments in Metro Exodus will look, 4A Games and Deep Silver also want to show off how the humans and creatures look with their new game engine. Needless to say, it is just as impressive and detailed looking characters in a while.

#12DaysOfMetro 6. Break out of the Metro and discover the world above. Check out some of the environments you will explore in your year-long journey in #MetroExodus pic.twitter.com/OyVSiepd99 — Metro Exodus (@MetroVideoGame) December 18, 2018

The in-game screenshots come directly from the dev team’s social media pages. It is actually part of their 12-days of Christmas promotion barrage showing off a new item daily.

Aside from the impressive abilities of the 4A Engine, Metro Exodus is also going to support NVIDIA exclusive effects. Which means users with an NVIDIA GeForce GPU can take advantage of additional eye-candy. This includes Hairworks, and Advanced PhysX.

For those with the latest generation GeForce RTX graphics cards, they will also have additional real-time ray tracing effects for ambient occlusion and global illumination.

Can My PC Run This Game?

So far, 4A Games and Deep Silver have not release any official system requirements yet.

Just like the first Metro game, Metro Exodus is shaping up to be a very resource-heavy title. With its detailed, dynamic environments and characters, expect it to put your gaming PC through its paces.

Metro Exodus Screenshot Gallery

When is Metro Exodus Coming Out?

The original launch date of fall 2018 has been pushed into February 15th, 2019.