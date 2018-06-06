Latest Overwatch Patch Brings Social Interaction Improvements

Overwatch PTR 1.25 Patch Released

Blizzard has rolled out the latest PTR patch version 1.25 for Overwatch. Although this is currently only available via the Public Test Servers, it is expected to hit worldwide servers soon after the bugs have been worked out. This latest round of updates brings in significant changes to social interaction in game.

With Overwatch being a team-based game, reducing toxicity and increasing positive interaction is a must for success. For both in-game success as well as the game’s continued longevity.

The last major change Blizzard introduced for the game was the “Avoid as Teammate” feature. However, now they are adding new interactions which do not require actually strapping on a headset. These changes include: Endorsements, Role Queuing, and Private Profiles.

What is the New ‘Endorsement’ Feature?

Usually after a match, players get endorsements from other players if they perform well enough to get a card. This usually comes in the form of up-votes. Now Blizzard is adding Good Teammate, Shotcaller and Good Sportsmanship endorsements for their behaviour per-game.

Furthermore, these endorsements now actually have a value which players can collect via XP points. Every Endorsement a player receives goes toward progressing their Endorsement Level (EL). Players also receive +50xp toward their overall level for each Endorsement given to another player

Any time during a two-week interval, players can also be rewarded based on their current Endorsement Level.

Is Role Queuing Finally Here?

Yes and no. The much requested role queuing is now possible with the latest update. However, this ties with the new endorsement feature. Players can form their own in-game groups, choose roles and team compositions. They can also make restrictions based on Endorsement Levels, and even merge with other groups.

What Other Changes Does this Patch Bring?

Here are the other changes from this PTR update: