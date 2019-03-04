Latest RE2 Mod Introduces Thomas The Tyrant Engine

Thomas The Tyrant Engine

Working under the very likely presumption that most of you reading this have now thoroughly played the recent Resident Evil 2 remake, you will have unlikely have encountered Mr X (or Tyrant if you prefer). Yes, the (probably) man who spends a good portion of the game relentless chasing you around Raccoon City as if you didn’t have enough problems already!

With one of the latest mods to be released for the game, however, he has been asset swapped for something that many may consider more terrifying. Yes, we now have Thomas The Tyrant Tank Engine!

Resident Evil 2 Mods

As you might expect, Resident Evil 2 modders have already created a large amount of content you can try out. For example, mods to turn Claire Redfield and Ada Wong nude (for reasons we can’t determine) proved to be very popular. Well, at least with our fans on social media. This mod, however, simply swaps out Tyrant for Thomas The Tank Engine. If you want a better idea of how this works, check out the video below!

Where Can I Try This Out?

The “Thomas The Tank Engine over MR X” mod can be downloaded directly from Nexusmods via the link here! – Additionally, if you want to take it a step further, an additional mod can be downloaded via the Steam Workshop to replace all of Mr. X’s sound effects with those of the popular Tank Engine. That additional mod can run separately if you wish and can be downloaded via the link here!

What do you think? Is this the most terrifying mod to date? In addition, what other mods would you like to see brought to the game? – Let us know in the comments!