Latest RPCS3 Version Shows Huge Improvements in MGS4

Earlier this month the surprise news hit that Metal Gear Solid 4 was finally playable within the RPCS3 emulator. This was hugely surprising news. Particularly since even the developers themselves didn’t seem to expect it to be possible. At least, certainly not with that latest update release to their emulator software.

Why has it proven to be so difficult I hear you ask? Well, without going into too great a detail, MGS4 uses very specific parts of the PS3 hardware which has, until recently, proven very hard to replicate.

With it now being compatible, however, as you might expect its practically been full steam ahead to try and get the game into a (no pun intended) solid state! – Following the release of their latest RPCS3 emulator (and a video), however, it seems that despite the short period, some huge improvements to the game have already been made!

Metal Gear Solid 4 Sees Huge Improvements in RPCS3

Admittedly, the same still isn’t running seamlessly. As above, however, you do have to remember that this has only been playable at all for a little over 2 weeks. Based on the amazingly clunky state it was in originally, for such a short period of time the improvements are amazingly impressive.

Graphically, there is a lot less corruption and, in addition, it also seems that they have indeed found a way to break the original games 30fps lock. 4K is also being touted as a genuine option!

What Do We Think?

To date, you have only really been able to play Metal Gear Solid 4 with a legitimate copy on the PS3. If this progress does continue, however, then it seems more than likely that by the end of this year (and perhaps a lot sooner) a fully playable version (one that hugely improves on the original) will likely be a stable option on the RPCS3 emulator.

What do you think? Are you impressed with the development in such a short time? – Let us know in the comments!