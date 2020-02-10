Latest Skyrim Mod Adds Over 100 New High-Quality Weapons

Honestly, I forgot just how much I loved the older Elder Scrolls games. I’m knee-deep in Oblivion yet again this week with dozens of active mods. But let’s not forget, Skyrim is still very active too, with new mods seemingly every day. The latest comes from Billyro, Drunkzealot and Zikoru. Their mod adds over a hundred new weapons to the game that can be looted, crafted and more.

What’s really cool about it is that they have all be re-balanced to fit into the vanilla game. There are a lot of mods out there that break the immersion the original game created, but this is much more subtle than that.

This kind of mod is perfect for people like me who want to replay the game after all these years. It’s different enough that it looks and feels fresh and up to date, without taking too much away from the original experience.

I should point out though, this mod is only available for Skyrim Special Edition, but given that even that can be bought for a few quid these days, that’s hardly a major issue.

What the Team Had to Say

Skyrim Weapons Expansion (SWE) adds over 100+ new weapons, mostly swords, to crafting and leveled lists. Every weapon has been rebalanced to the vanilla game, includes crafting, tempering, and breakdown recipes. All weapons are high quality, are from vanilla weapon types, and provided through open-perms of the original author. The traditional leveled list plugin adds the weapons directly to the leveled lists allowing for simple compatibility with other mods via bash/smash. The full leveled list plugin replaces vanilla weapon records with a vLitem leveled list in every vanilla leveled list and npc. Weapons added by SWE will appear at a much higher rate than from the traditional leveled list plugin. If using other mods that modify NPCs or Leveled Lists you must use mator smash or wyre bash to resolve conflicts. If you are experienced with xEdit other modded weapons can be distributed in the game by simply adding them to the vLitem leveled lists.

How to Play

Simply head on over to Skyrim Nexus and follow the instructions here.